Dusty and gusty ahead of Coachella Weekend 1

Check out some of the strongest gusts recorded around the desert today:

The Wind Advisory may have expired, but that doesn't mean the gusty west winds expired with it. 30+ MPH gusts will continue into the night.

Winds will remain breezy on Friday but be noticeably weaker than what's being felt today. Temperatures will rebound into the weekend, warming into the low 90s by Sunday.

Haley Clawson

