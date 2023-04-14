Warming temperatures for Coachella Weekend 1

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are in place for this Friday afternoon. Don't forget the SPF!

Thankfully the gusty winds departed just in time for the start of the music. Friday night will still provide gusts greater than 20 MPH along I-10 but much weaker than what was experienced Thursday.

This weekend's setup is looking good! Plenty of sunshine is in store for the Coachella Valley on Saturday as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Clouds will join the mix Sunday, but a dry and warm forecast remains.

Temperatures will peak on Sunday in the low 90s before our next round of wind arrives early next week.

