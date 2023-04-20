Rising temperatures ahead of the weekend

High temperatures in the upper 80s were felt across the Coachella Valley this afternoon. Warmer than yesterday but average for this time of year.

Building high pressure will keep our warming trend going through the final day of the workweek and into the weekend.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs just shy of 100°. A trough of low pressure will move into the west coast Sunday, strengthening winds by the evening and continuing to strengthen Monday. A heads up for festival goers who will be out on the grounds Sunday night and traveling out of the desert the following day!

