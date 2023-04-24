A warm start to the week with more heat arriving by the weekend

A warm afternoon with highs in the upper 90s will be followed by a warm evening for dinner plans. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s after 7:00 p.m.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening hours, with the typical wind-prone locations expecting gusts of 30+ MPH.

A dry forecast paired with an abundance of sunshine is in place for the final week of April.

Above-normal temperatures will be present throughout the week. As a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west, highs will climb into the triple digits for festival weekend round #3!

