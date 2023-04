Today is the 6th consecutive day of highs in the 90s for Palm Springs. Yet, a building ridge of high pressure is getting ready to deliver the warmest days the desert has felt this year!

Triple-digit temperatures are set to arrive in the Coachella Valley on Thursday, and linger through the weekend. Early next week, we'll feel onshore flow strengthen, and temperatures cool into the low 80s by mid-week.

