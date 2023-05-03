Cooler temperatures and windy conditions continue through Thursday

A low-pressure system off the coast of California is responsible for the strong onshore flow resulting in gusty winds in the desert. The same system will also bring rain and snow to Riverside County.

Rainfall will be focused west of the desert, but passing showers are still expected in the morning hours. Accumulation, if any, in the Coachella Valley would be minimal. Cities in the San Gorgonio Pass could see 0.25" or more.

Wind will be the main impact on the desert. A Wind Advisory has been issued for local mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will remain mild for May through the workweek but gradually warm into the 90s early next week.

