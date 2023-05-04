May the 4th be with you (and keep our temperatures cool)

Rain in Southern California! Some drops were felt in the Coachella Valley but nothing measurable. Yucca Valley recorded 0.02" while cities in the San Gorgonio Pass collected more than a quarter of an inch!

The Wind Advisory for the mountains and pass is scheduled to expire at 6:00 p.m.

Still, a breezy setup will remain for the Coachella Valley through the night and into Friday.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Friday, continuing to climb into the low 90s early next week.

