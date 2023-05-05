Gradual warming through the weekend

Warmer than yesterday, but high temperatures were still running more than 10° below the daily average this afternoon. This evening will cool into the 60s around 9:00 p.m., along with wind gusts near 25 MPH around the valley floor. Stronger gusts are expected closer to the mountain pass.

Saturday will provide a warmer afternoon than what was felt on Friday, even with increasing clouds through the evening hours. Take advantage of this weekend's weather and spend some time outdoors!

While remaining mild for the month of May, temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend, into the low 90s on Monday. Greater warming is expected by next weekend.

