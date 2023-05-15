Increased humidity arriving midweek

A mostly sunny day in the desert with some clouds streaming in from the southwest. Dew point temperatures have been in the 20s/30s this afternoon, but a look out east shows there is more moisture to come.

Each day forward will bring a slight increase in the amount of moisture to our air, with dew points eventually in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday. There is a likelihood that mountain showers or thunderstorms could develop as a result of the influx.

The extra humidity will keep temperatures from climbing too high this week, though will still hover near the century mark, more than 5° above the seasonal average.

