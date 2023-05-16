Skip to Content
Published 3:52 PM

A taste of monsoon season beginning Wednesday

High pressure to our north, and low pressure to our south, will feed moisture into Southern California from the east.

The additional moisture in our atmosphere, paired with the warm temperatures, will allow for isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop over the High Desert and area mountains. The image below depicts a possible setup for Wednesday afternoon.

Looking to Thursday morning, dew point temperatures will remain elevated, especially to how the week began. Thursday has a similar outlook as above, though, with Riverside County mountains becoming more active.

Haley Clawson

