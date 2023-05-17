Skip to Content
Incoming moisture leads to isolated storms

High pressure to our north and low pressure to our south is directing moisture from the east into Southern California. This has been gradual through Tuesday and Wednesday, but a more humid environment will arrive for the latter half of the week.

Dew point temperatures were hovering in the 40s Wednesday afternoon, but they'll get a boost on Thursday, rising into the 50s. You'll be able to really feel the difference when you head out the door in the morning.

With the extra influx of moisture, Thursday looks to be a more active day for showers and thunderstorms to develop over the High Desert and area mountains.

