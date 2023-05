Moist air has moved into Southern California and shoved the dry air out. This push of moisture has been gradual since Tuesday but is really being felt around the Coachella Valley today.

Much like today, dew point temperatures will hang in the 40s and 50s on Friday, keeping a humid feel to the air.

Mountain and High Desert storms will continue to be present each afternoon into the weekend.

