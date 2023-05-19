Tracking humidity and thunderstorms into the weekend

Moisture is continuing to be directed into Southern California with the help of a low-pressure system to our south. This setup will continue into the weekend before weakening by early next week.

The storm activity isn't restricted just to this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight. There's a chance for some rain to move through the Eastern Coachella Valley as the storms move south into Imperial County. This could also bring wind and dust to the area as it passes through.

Saturday morning will kickstart with humid conditions as dew point temperatures remain in the 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be a focus for the High Desert and area mountains through the weekend, especially Saturday.