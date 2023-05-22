Humid for now but drier, cooler days ahead

The current weather pattern continues to provide moisture for showers and storms to develop over the High Desert and mountains. An incoming trough of low pressure will provide a drier change-up beginning Tuesday.

Onshore flow will strengthen as the trough moves south. West winds will strengthen through Tuesday afternoon, with gusts exceeding 30 MPH in the Coachella Valley.

Drier and cooler days are ahead, but it's going to take gusty west winds to help make the change. The current outlook for Memorial Day weekend includes plenty of sunshine!

