Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mild start to the week with warmer days ahead

By
today at 3:27 PM
Published 3:26 PM

The low pressure that brought the drop into the 80s and gusty winds over the weekend is heading off to the east. As it weakens its grasp on the Desert Southwest, winds will gradually diminish, and temperatures will warm.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening hours. Gusts will generally be under 30 MPH on the valley floor, weaker than what was felt yesterday.

The average high temperature for Palm Springs this week ranges from 103-104°. We've been treated to below-normal temperatures since last week. The mercury will be on the rise each day this week, eventually climbing into the low-100s by the weekend.

Download the KESQ First Alert app here!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content