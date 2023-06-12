Mild start to the week with warmer days ahead

The low pressure that brought the drop into the 80s and gusty winds over the weekend is heading off to the east. As it weakens its grasp on the Desert Southwest, winds will gradually diminish, and temperatures will warm.

Wind speeds will strengthen through the evening hours. Gusts will generally be under 30 MPH on the valley floor, weaker than what was felt yesterday.

The average high temperature for Palm Springs this week ranges from 103-104°. We've been treated to below-normal temperatures since last week. The mercury will be on the rise each day this week, eventually climbing into the low-100s by the weekend.

