Another attempt to heat things up in June

Warmer than yesterday, high temperatures have climbed into the mid-90s across the valley floor. This is still below the average for the month.

Yet again, winds will strengthen through the evening and last into the night, tapering into the morning.

It may be sunny and warm, but our weather pattern is far from stagnant. Multiple shortwaves will move across the state this week, even with our warming forecast.

As the first wave of energy moves across the state, isolated storms are possible in San Bernardino County mountains and the High Desert. A second wave will arrive Thursday into Friday, creating a better opportunity for more development.

Temperatures look to peak on Saturday, remaining just below the seasonal average for the date (104°).

