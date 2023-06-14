Warming temperatures and increasing moisture

Another sun-filled day in the desert with some cumulus clouds building over the mountains. Dew point temperatures have ranged from the mid-40s to the mid-50s, creating a more humid environment than yesterday. Air temperatures have also already surpassed yesterday's highs while still remaining just below the 30-year average for the date. Palm Springs currently looks to have peaked at 97°.

Wind gusts in excess of 30 MPH will be felt along the interstate in the more wind-prone locations, such as Thousand Palms, and towards Highway 62.

Thursday will offer a "break" in the potential for storm development, but Friday will increase those chances once again for the mountains and High Desert.

The warming trend continues! Temperatures look to peak on Saturday, remaining just below the seasonal average for the date (104°).

