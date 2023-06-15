Skip to Content
Heating continues into the weekend

Similar to Wednesday, there's plenty of blue sky around the desert this afternoon. Temperatures have warmed into the upper-90s around the Coachella Valley. This will make for a warm evening ahead for those heading out to VillageFest in Downtown Palm Springs. The sunset is at 7:58 p.m.

Friday will become more interesting with a better setup for isolated storms to develop over San Bernardino County. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking any developments closely.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend as high pressure over Mexico strengthens.

Temperatures will peak close to the seasonal average for Saturday before another low-pressure system nears the West Coast on Sunday. This active weather pattern will keep our temperatures fluctuating and provide more wind through the start of next week.

Haley Clawson

