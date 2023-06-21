Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Mild temperatures to kickstart summer

By ,
New
Published 3:57 PM

Today marked the official start of summer (astronomically) and is the longest day of the year. Temperatures today will reach the low triple digits and will be slow to cool once the sun eventually sets.

Winds will be fairly gusty the next few days as an area of low pressure meanders down the coast of California. This trough will bring some upper level winds to Southern California. These upper level winds will help keep our temperatures a little bit cooler for Thursday and Friday.

The aforementioned gusts will be most strongly felt on Thursday as the trough begins to move more inland.

Overall, we are tracking a mild start to summer with temperatures below the seasonal average through the early portion of next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

Haley Clawson

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content