Mild temperatures to kickstart summer

Today marked the official start of summer (astronomically) and is the longest day of the year. Temperatures today will reach the low triple digits and will be slow to cool once the sun eventually sets.

Winds will be fairly gusty the next few days as an area of low pressure meanders down the coast of California. This trough will bring some upper level winds to Southern California. These upper level winds will help keep our temperatures a little bit cooler for Thursday and Friday.

The aforementioned gusts will be most strongly felt on Thursday as the trough begins to move more inland.

Overall, we are tracking a mild start to summer with temperatures below the seasonal average through the early portion of next week.

