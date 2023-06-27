High Heat On The Horizon

Temperatures today will be remain slightly below the seasonal average of 107°F. Overnight lows in the valley will dip into the low 70s. Enjoy the relatively mild temperatures while they last.

Areas shaded in red in the graphic below show locations that are already experiencing temperatures of at least 100°F. There is an abundance of heat building across the much of the southwest.

While we will see some slightly below average temperatures today and tomorrow, it will not last. Temperatures will climb to the low 110s by Friday and will stay with us at least through the fourth of July.

It will be HOT later this week! Be sure to stay hydrated and follow the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the high heat to come.

