Excessive Heat Arrives By The Weekend

today at 4:14 PM
Right now, upper-level winds from the jet stream are still helping to keep temperatures below average. However, this will change starting tomorrow as high pressure will begin to build over Southern California.

With high pressure comes higher temperatures. We will likely see afternoon highs in excess of 115°F this weekend. In anticipation of the high heat, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which will go into effect Saturday morning at 11:00. This watch is set to expire Monday evening at 8:00.

This weekend will see near-record high temperatures. While intense heat may be something we are fairly accustomed to here in the valley, it is important to remain vigilant and take any necessary precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Spencer Blum

