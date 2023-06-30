First Alert Weather Alert: Excessive heat for the holiday weekend

BIG heat is moving in for the start of July! An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, for Southern California deserts. Local mountains will join the mix with a Heat Advisory for the same timeframe.

The ridge of high pressure that is bringing the heat for the close of June will continue to build through the weekend. Sunday is likely going to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend.

High temperatures each afternoon will climb near record territory. This is something the First Alert Weather Team will be tracking closely. Temperatures will trend downward through the 4th of July, though remain above the seasonal average.

Now is the time to put heat safety into practice! Take a moment to read over the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke so you can take the necessary action to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

