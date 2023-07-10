Rising temperatures through the week

Monday provided a seasonable start to the week with highs near 109°. A ridge of high pressure will be expanding west, bringing big-time heat to the Coachella Valley through the upcoming weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning will take effect Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. for areas highlighted in bright pink. "Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

The hottest temperatures are currently timed for Friday through Monday. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the potential for record-high temperatures those days.

