Heat, moisture and air quality… Oh My!

This morning saw a large influx of monsoonal moisture. We saw dew points well in the mid 60s for much of the day. More moisture is on the way. Tomorrow morning will likely see dew points in excess of 65°F for some areas. The moisture will lead to a slightly increased chance of storms, particularly in the high desert and mountain communities.

The increased moisture today formed a layer of clouds between two and three thousand feet for a good portion of the afternoon. This caused overcast conditions across the valley and helped to keep temperatures on the surface slightly cooler as the sun was blocked until the later afternoon. Skies cleared around 4:00 allowing for a late burst of daytime heating.

The influx of moisture came out of the southwest. The winds which brought in this moisture picked up dust and sand. Due to the gradual incline in elevation and general shape of the valley, the dust was picked up and funneled into the valley from the southwest. The valley acted as a 'bowl' and trapped the particulates, leading to large impacts to air quality.

The week ahead will be cooler than last week for sure. Temperatures will be in the 110° to 115° range as opposed to the 115° to 120° range. Extra moisture will lead to a higher chance for storms on Monday but gradual drying will occur starting Tuesday.

