Elevated moisture and heat continue

We have seen several waves of monsoonal moisture move into the Coachella Valley over the last few days. This morning saw another wave of moisture, but gradual drying will beginning to take place starting tomorrow, Tuesday. As a result of the extra moisture, we are tracking the potential for isolated storms in some mountain communities.

While the ridge of high pressure has shifted toward the east a little bit, is it still dominating the desert southwest. As a result, temperatures above average are expected to continue for this week. Temperatures will build through Wednesday before stabilizing in the second half of the week.

A new Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. This warning will go into effect at noon on Tuesday and is currently set to expire at 8PM on Wednesday. We are also still under an Air Quality Alert for windblown dust through noon tomorrow.

The warmest of the next seven days will be the beginning half of this week. The second half of the week will be slightly cooler than the first half but still above average. We could see some more seasonal temperatures as we head into next week.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.