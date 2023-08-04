Excessive heat is here for the weekend

We have continued to see high pressure build over southern California over the past few days. We expect this trend to continue over weekend. The higher pressure is allowing for clear skies and increased daytime heating.

In anticipation of the excessive heat this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley. This was previously an Excessive Heat Watch but was upgraded earlier this afternoon.

We are tracking excessive heat this weekend and into the early portion of next week. However, Tuesday will see a cool down and increasing moisture in the middle of next week will aid in keeping temperatures more seasonable.

