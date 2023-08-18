First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking Hilary

Hurricane Hilary is maintaining strength as a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH. The storm track will bring Hilary near the cooler waters along the Baja California coast, weakening as a result before nearing Southern California.

A Flood Watch covers Southern California from the coast to the Colorado River. Heavy rainfall paired with excessive runoff is likely to flood low-lying areas, and roadways, especially along the wash, will be impacted.

Rainfall estimates are staggering for the desert, with the threat of 4+ inches in the Coachella Valley. For perspective, Palm Springs averages 4.61" of rain over the course of a year.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for southwest California, including the Coachella Valley. Strong winds with gusts in excess of 50 MPH are possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

This is a weather event that should not be taken lightly. The primary risk for the desert is flooding, followed by heavy rainfall and dangerous winds.

The First Alert Weather Team will be updating this article throughout the weekend.

