Windy conditions through Sunday

Conditions are still fairly muggy on Sunday morning, meaning additional moisture is still in the atmosphere. This extra moisture could prompt patchy showers through this afternoon.

Drier and cooler air will be ushered into the region as low pressure begins to shift eastward today. This shifting low pressure system will also strengthen onshore winds by this evening. Sustained gusts are expected to range from 25-40 mph with peak gusts near 60 mph in wind prone areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley from 11 a.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday due to these gusty conditions.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will persist well into the upcoming work week. Temperatures will gradually begin to rise as high pressure builds near the end of the week.