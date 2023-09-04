Windy start to Labor Day, mild temperatures continue

Gusty and dusty conditions have reduced air quality and visibility out on the roads this morning. It is best to drive with extra caution if you're traveling for the Labor Day holiday.

Winds are expected to weaken into this afternoon following the expiration of a Wind Advisory.

An onshore flow is set to strengthen again this evening but winds are not expected to be as strong as yesterday's. Spending time outdoors for the holiday may feel more comfortable as winds continue to dry out the additional moisture in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal through the end of the work week. As high pressure builds, temperatures will begin to rise slightly above the seasonal average by this weekend.