Poor air quality, extra moisture to start the week

Published 4:01 PM

Hazardous air quality has been impacting air quality in the east valley throughout the day. A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect from the South Coast Air Quality Management District until Monday morning. During this time, expect dusty conditions, drops in visibility, and low air quality.

A tropical wave of moisture from dissipating Jova brought spotty showers to the valley Sunday morning. Scattered showers are still possible through Monday.

Temperatures drop around 100° for daytime highs next week. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the mid 70s for most of the upcoming week.

