Cooler and breezier conditions ahead

Temperatures will settle into the low 100s to close out the last weekend of summer. Cooler temperatures are expected by the start of the work week, in part due to incoming breezy winds.

Winds will remain light this morning but will begin to pick up this afternoon. While winds are not expected to become as gusty as they have been in week's past, it does not take much to stir up sand and dust. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor air quality and driving conditions as occasionally breezy winds continue into the upcoming work week.

Winds will bring cooler conditions to the valley as early as Monday. Daytime high temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 90s for the early part of the week before dipping into the low 90s by the end of it.