Easy breezy week ahead

Low pressure off the coast continues to pull in dry air to Southern California. As it remains stationed off the coast, increased onshore flow will cool down the valley.

Winds will continue to build from the west each afternoon and evening over the next several day, primarily impacting areas closest to I-10 with occasionally gusty conditions.

In response to increased winds, temperatures sink below 100° throughout the upcoming week. The pre-autumn cool down will bring overnight low temperatures down from the 70s to the 60s.