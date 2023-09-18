Breezy and dusty

Air Quality is in the "MODERATE" range this morning as breezy conditions push sand and silt into the lower levels of the atmosphere.

Temps will be running about 5 degrees below average today, and even cooler later in the week!

Dew points have been elevated, above the 50 degree mark, but are slowly coming down in part thanks to N. W. winds.

Highs drop steadily from Wednesday to the weekend, with highs as low as the lower 90s! Appropriate given that Friday we usher in the Fall Season as the Autumnal Equinox occurs at 11:49 p.m.