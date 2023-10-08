Warm autumn weekend continues, cool down ahead

A weak ridge of high pressure will continue to push daytime high temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s across the valley through Monday.

The arrival of a low pressure system will lead to a downward temperature trend by the beginning of the work week. Seasonable temperatures are on the way but it will take some wind to get us there.

A strengthening onshore flow will steer stronger winds into the valley by Monday night. Winds could exceed 30 mph on the valley floor, namely in wind prone areas like the I-10 corridor, through early Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the ongoing issue of air quality and reduced visibility in the coming days.

Cooler air ushered in by these stronger winds will lead to a drop in temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to lower into the 90s with overnight lows in the 60s by Tuesday.