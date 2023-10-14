Mild for now, rising above seasonal soon

Saturday will bring us one more day of fall-like conditions before a warming trend begins. A ridge of building high pressure will push temperatures from the low to mid 90s up to the upper 90s by Sunday!

Humidity is expected to stay low as temperatures begin to rise. This means skies are likely to stay mostly clear this weekend; perfect for viewing Saturday's annular solar eclipse. Just make sure to wear the proper eye protection!

Read Spencer Blum's report for a scientific breakdown of the annular solar eclipse here.

"Sweater weather" will not be returning to the valley for a while as a warming trend continues into next week. Daytime high temperatures are expected to stay in the high 90s and low 100s with overnight lows in the 70s.