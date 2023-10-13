Skip to Content
Insider Blog: The 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse

On Saturday, October 14th, 2023, an annular solar eclipse will occur across a wide swath of the western half of the United States.

There are a few types of solar eclipses: total, annular and partial. All are caused by the moon passing between the sun and the earth. This causes a shadow to be cast onto the earth.

Here in the Coachella Valley, about 73% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. The eclipse will start at 8:08AM and will end at 10:53AM, with the peak occurring at 9:26AM. A total solar eclipse will occur across the United States on April 8, 2024.

