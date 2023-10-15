Mid-October warming trend begins

A building ridge will continue to push temperatures up to 10°+ above the seasonal average (92°) through the upcoming work week.

Conditions are expected to remain dry as dewpoints remain under 50° through the week. Luckily, evaporative and swamp coolers will be effective if you would like to escape the heat.

Temperatures will hit the triple digits by Monday. At this time, Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a daytime high temperature of 103°. A return to the 90s is expected for next weekend.