Winds strengthen for a midweek cooldown

Winds here in the Coachella Valley today are noticeably breezier than yesterday. Winds will likely peak on Wednesday but will remain elevated on Thursday. As we track an increase in our winds, we will monitor any impacts on our air quality.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect now and will last through 6 PM Wednesday. Air quality can vary from hour to hour, so check airnow.gov for the latest air quality data in your area.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service. This will go into effect at 10 AM Wednesday morning and will last through 2 PM Thursday afternoon. This does not include all of the Coachella Valley, but does include the San Gorgonio Pass, North Palm Springs, and Desert Hot Springs.

Winds will continue to be a focus of the weather story through Thursday. While winds remain onshore today, they will flip tomorrow to become offshore. This will leave us with another Santa Ana wind event, leading to very dry conditions. The strongest winds will be near the pass and between the I-10 corridor and the Little San Bernardino mountains.

Temperatures will continue to cool slightly through tomorrow, with a high of near 80° expected. Temperatures will ever-so-slightly increase going into the weekend. Daily highs will likely not exceed 85°F within the next 7 days.

