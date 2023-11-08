Santa Ana winds bring in much drier conditions

Air quality in the valley right now is predominantly in the moderate category. Levels of air quality are being reported as unhealthy for sensitive groups near Mecca and the Salton Sea. An Air Quality Alert remains in place through 6 PM this evening.

A Wind Advisory remains in place through 2 PM Thursday afternoon. The does not include the entire valley, but does include the pass, Desert Hot Springs, and North Palm Springs.

Winds will continue overnight and into the morning hours. These winds will likely be strongest between I-10 and the Little San Bernardino mountains. Areas near Desert Hot Springs may see some of the highest wind speeds, with gusts of over 40mph possible.

The next week will have very comfortable temperatures, likely not exceeding 85°F. Overnight lows will remain in the 50s for the next seven days as well. The First Alert Weather Team is closely monitoring weather conditions for the middle of next week as a potential storm may be moving into Southern California.

