A terrific Thanksgiving with cooler temperatures on the way

This evening will be very seasonable and comfortable! Truly a terrific Thanksgiving Thursday! Do note that once the sun goes down, temperatures will fall fairly quickly. This, mixed with a light breeze can make it feel a bit chilly outside. Especially if you are eating a bit later and outside.

We are tracking some potentially breezy conditions this evening. The breeziest areas will be in the usual wind-prone areas such as the San Gorgonio Pass, Desert Hot Springs and the I-10 corridor.

We are also tracking the potential for some rain and clouds tomorrow for areas west of the valley. Clouds will roll in this evening and some showers could pop up for the local mountains and/or the Inland Empire as early as overnight tonight. As of now, the Coachella Valley does not look to receive any rain, but a stray shower or two could move into the valley.

Today is a bit cooler than yesterday which is a trend which will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will likely peak just below 70 degrees this weekend before slightly warming heading into next week.

