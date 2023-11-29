Onshore flow leads to a breezy evening in the desert

Breezy to gusty conditions are expected for this evening. As per usual, areas near the pass and along the I-10 corridor will experience the strongest winds. These winds will likely continue overnight as well.

Thanks to the Pacific system moving through California, some showers will pop up across Southern California. However, most of the action will be focused in areas west of the Coachella Valley. Snow will be possible in elevations above roughly 6,000 feet.

A broad area of low pressure will make its way across the western United States. This trough will bring in some cooler air and will lower our daily high temperatures for the remainder of the workweek.

Temperatures remain mild and below average through this weekend. Warmer than average temperatures will be with us for the first half of next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the west coast.

