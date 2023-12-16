Warm and dry weekend ahead; tracking rain chances for next weekend

Warmer-than-average conditions are expected to continue this weekend due to a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will reach above the seasonal average (69°) this weekend; some valley cities may even see temperatures in the low 80s!

Upper level clouds will continue to stream in from the west through Sunday as two back-to back storm systems develop.

The first storm system will bring more cloud cover and rain to the region on Monday. This first wave of rain will favor Northern California and areas west of the valley through Tuesday. Rainfall on the valley floor looks to be promising starting Wednesday as the second storm system arrives.

While it is too soon to provide exact accumulation and timing details, The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of rainfall that could reach up to an inch on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall is expected to linger into the holiday weekend which could affect your travel plans.

Stay with The First Alert Weather Team for incoming details so you can plan ahead!