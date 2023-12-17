Skip to Content
Mild weekend continues, rain chances increase next week

today at 5:42 AM
Our comfortable weekend continues as daytime high temperatures rise 5-10° above the seasonal average (69°) and dry conditions persist. Enjoy the dry weather while it's here because two incoming storm systems are set to bring more moisture to the valley next week.

The first system, which will make landfall Monday, is unlikely to bring rain to the Coachella Valley. Rainfall will favor Northern California and Orange and San Bernardino counties while humidity increases locally through the middle of the week.

Rainfall chances increase for the valley with the arrival of the second storm system which is set to arrive on Wednesday. At this time, Thursday and Friday look to bring the best chance for widespread rainfall and snowfall for mountain areas above 7000ft.

Conditions will likely dry out by the start of the holiday weekend. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team on-air and online as we continue to track these two storm systems that may affect your holiday travel plans.

Tatum Larsen

