Mild conditions continue through Christmas Day

Comfortable and calm conditions are expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It'll be a great time to spend time outdoors with your loved ones as daytime highs stay in the low 70s! You may want to bundle up if you have any plans at night as temperatures dip into the 50s.

Changes are ahead with the arrival of a low pressure system by the middle of the week. More wind and cloud cover is expected through the end of the work week.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of light rain next weekend. Stay with us for updates.

Until then, happy holidays!