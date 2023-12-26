Comfortable start to the last week of 2023

High pressure is keeping our skies mostly clear and temperatures slightly above the seasonal average (69 °) for most of this week. Daytime high temperatures will consistently rise into the low 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Changes are ahead with the arrival of a low pressure system near the middle of the work week. By Wednesday you are likely to notice more cloud cover and breezy winds.

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the chance for rain late Friday through Saturday. At this time, rain is more likely for areas west of the valley but this could change as we continue to gather more data. Stay with us for updates.

Snowfall for areas around 5,500-6,000 ft. and cooler temperatures are expected for the final days of 2023 as well.