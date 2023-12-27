Cloudier skies but staying dry

A Pacific storm system is pouring more moisture into our region today. Though we are staying dry, you will notice more upper level clouds for the next couple of days.

High pressure is behind our consistent dry weather and a subtle warming trend. Temperatures will continue to rise into the low to mid 70s, about 5° above average, through this weekend.

A cooling trend is ahead with the arrival of a low pressure system this weekend. This system brings the small chance for rain on the valley floor late Friday into Saturday.

Sunnier skies are expected for New Year's Eve as temperatures remain near the seasonal average. Great weather to ring in the new year!