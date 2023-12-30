Pacific storm system brings rain and snow to SoCal

Western Riverside County is expected to see rainfall starting Saturday morning due to an incoming Pacific storm system. Rain could reach the Coachella Valley but we are unlikely to see more than a tenth of an inch if at all this weekend.

Drive with extra caution if you're heading to an area west of the desert for the holiday weekend as higher accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service has called a Winter Weather Advisory for the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains that will last through Saturday night. Travel impacts are the main concern due to the incoming snow. While significant accumulation is not expected for areas below 6,000 ft, up to 3 inches of snow could fall in areas above 6500 ft.

A High Surf Warning is in effect for coastal communities in San Diego and Orange County until Monday morning. During this period, large breaking waves have the potential to reach up to 15 ft. which could lead to flooding. It is best to stay out of the water and to steer clear of boardwalks and jetties.

Light rainfall is possible Monday but the next chance for impactful rain on the valley floor is next Wednesday. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates in the new year.