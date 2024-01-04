Cold and clearer start to the day

The storm system that brought light rainfall to the valley floor yesterday is continuing on its path east. This morning, we're left with clearer and sunnier skies.

That departed storm system left plenty of cool air behind which is why conditions are especially chilly this morning. Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s by the start of the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at 4 p.m.

A Frost Advisory will remain in place for areas in the Inland Empire until Friday morning as temperatures could dip into the low 30s.

A Wind Advisory is in place for Apple and Lucerne Valley and San Bernardino County mountains until 10 a.m. Drive with extra caution if you're traveling through these areas this morning.

Clearer skies and slightly below-normal temperatures will stay with us through Saturday afternoon. Another storm system making its way to SoCal could bring rain, wind and more snow to the valley by Saturday night.