Cool days and cold nights continue

Daytime high temperatures will remain closer to the seasonal average (70°) today. Fair conditions will close out the work week but an incoming low pressure system will bring changes this weekend.

Expect a cool down back into the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the low 40s. A Frost Advisory will remain in place for the Inland Empire through 9 a.m. Saturday as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.

This cold system will also strengthen winds by Saturday afternoon through much of Sunday. Peak wind gusts could reach between 35-50 mph in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass.

Moisture from this incoming system will bring another opportunity for rainfall across the region starting Saturday night. At this time, minimal accumulation is expected if at all on the valley floor.

Rainfall chances increase again by the end of next week with the arrival of another storm system.