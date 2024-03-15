Closing out the week with clouds, showers, and chilly temperatures

A Winter Storm Warning is currently in place for the local mountains for elevations above 5,500 feet. Periods of heavy snow may lead to several inches of snow accumulating. 1-3 inches are possible between 5,000 and 7,000 feet and 4-7 inches are possible above 7,000 feet.

A low pressure system has been cut off from the jetstream and remains near the CA-AZ border through Saturday. Until it moves off to the east sometime on Sunday, cloudy and showery conditions are possible for the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the weekend. Skies should be mainly clear on Sunday, but cloudy conditions may persist between now and then. Temperatures will return to the 80s early next week.